Kiffin to join Alabama as offensive coordinator

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Alabama hired former Southern California coach Lane Kiffin on Friday as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kiffin replaces Doug Nussmeier, who left Alabama for Michigan.

Kiffin spent a week in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last month exchanging ideas with coach Nick Saban and his staff and observing Alabama's offense.

The 38-year-old Kiffin was 28-15 in three-plus seasons with USC. He was fired five games into last season. He also was head coach at Tennessee and for the Oakland Raiders.

ESPN.com first reported Kiffin was Alabama's choice.

Kiffin spent six seasons (2001-06) at USC under Pete Carroll as an assistant, including the final two as offensive coordinator. He also called plays during his time as a head coach. He spent one season at Tennessee (2009), and went 7-6 before leaving to replace Carroll.

