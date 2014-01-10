Former deputy accused of rape out on bond

No one answered at Willie Greer's East Ridge residence Friday. Someone peered out the windows, but didn't come to the door. The 33-year-old former Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy was out on $50,000 bond Friday.



Greer is charged with aggravated rape and official misconduct after allegedly forcing a woman to perform a sex act during a traffic stop. He was fired from his job and immediately taken to jail Thursday.



According to the probable cause affidavit, the 32-year-old female victim was driving down Birchwood Pike in Harrison on January 5th around 1 a.m. when Greer pulled her over for speeding.



The victim told investigators Greer handcuffed her and said she was going to jail, but kept telling her, "I could let you go, but you'd owe me."



Greer then uncuffed the victim, and had her follow him to a remote area around the corner to "talk about it." The victim told police the deputy handcuffed her again and then forced her to perform a sex act.



Afterwards, the affidavit states Greer offered the woman fruit punch from a Wendy's cup. She said she took the drink and drove away.



Highway 58 Wendy's employees confirmed to police they had seen the deputy order fruit punch from the drive-thru window the night the assault took place. The victim also identified Greer in a photo line-up as the man who had sexually assaulted her.



In an interview with investigators, Greer admitted to the sex act, but claimed it was consensual. He stated he did not run a vehicle or records check on the victim until well after the sexual encounter.



Greer's neighbor, Randall Camp, told Channel 3 he was shocked at the news.



"As an officer he should uphold the law, not break the law," Camp said.



Hamilton County Jim Hammond said the deputy was on the force just three months, and his background check indicated no previous problems.



"The vetting process was normal," said Hammond. "There was nothing to indicate this behavior might happen."