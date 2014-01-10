Child found in locked car

FLAT ROCK, AL (WRCB) - Officers responded to a wooded area in Flat Rock, Alabama after receiving an emergency alert call from Onstar from a child.



A 5-year-old activated the emergency response system inside his fathers car. The Onstar operator contacted the Jackson County Sheriff's Office after using GPS to pinpoint where the little boy was located. The car with the boy sitting inside it was spotted within the hour the emergency button was pushed Wednesday evening.



The boys father, 29-year old Brandon Mark Chambers is out on a 500 dollar bond. He is facing a child endangerment misdemeanor charge.