Longtime local shelter dog in need of home

At any given time, there are several million orphaned dogs and cats in shelters across the country and hundreds in the Chattanooga area alone.



Most get adopted in a couple months or sooner, but there's one local dog who's spent so much time at McKamey Animal Center, he's breaking the workers hearts.



Three-year-old Buzz has been at McKamey Animal Center much longer than most dogs. It's not the center's policy to euthanize for space, so they're adamant about finding this extended-stay pup a forever home.



"He came to us as a stray almost a year ago," Animal Care Coordinator Tricia Sebes said.



The American Bulldog and Hound mix has surpassed the average total time spent at the shelter, which is usually anywhere from a couple days to a couple months.



"Typically we have a very good turnover for adoptions," Sebes said.



He has been adopted twice, though. The first family returned him after two days because he and their horses didn't get along. The second time, nobody knows. He was just found roaming the streets alone.



"Our animal services officers picked him up and low and behold it was Buzz," Sebes said.



The owners were never tracked down, so it was back to the shelter for Buzz.



"I'm glad that we're here to be able to take him back in and be able to find a better home for him so he's not out there in the cold by himself," Sebes said.



He's a very affectionate dog. They don't want people to think because he's been there so long, that there's something wrong with him.



"He's very well mannered. He's learning how to sit for his dinner now, but as you can see he's just a love bug," Sebes said.



National statistics show around three million dogs and cats are put down every year. But because McKamey is what's called an "open intake shelter," dogs like Buzz don't wear out their welcome. They don't euthanize to make space.



"He's going to be with us until we find the right home for him," Sebes said.



Buzz is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccines and has a microchip. He costs $50 to adopt. They also have plenty of cats, some ferrets and even a chinchilla in need of a home, too.



If you're interested in adopting any of the animals at McKamey Animal Center, the adoption center is open 11am - 7pm Wednesday - Saturday and 1pm - 7pm Sunday. It's located at 4500 North Access Rd. Chattanooga, TN. The phone number is (423) 305-6500.