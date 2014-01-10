Incline Railway to close Monday, January 13 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will temporarily close on January 13th for seasonal repairs to the track. 

The Incline Railway closed periodically during slower seasons to ensure everything is safe.

The Incline Railway will reopen a few weeks later, weather permitting, based on the maintenance schedule currently planned. 

 

 

