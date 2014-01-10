Chattanooga Airport purchases Tac Air service agreement

The Chattanooga Airport Authority has purchased the service agreement for the fixed base operations (FBO) on the east side of the airfield TAC Air. The airport's Board of Commissioners approved the purchase Friday, completing the sale and initiating the transfer of service responsibility to the Chattanooga Airport Authority.



Wilson Air Center, which manages the FBO on the west side of the airport, will also manage the facilities on the east side of the airfield. Wilson Air Center plans to employ most of the current TAC Air staff, and Wilson Air's corporate team is working to ensure a seamless transition as they assume operation of the facilities Saturday.

The Chattanooga Airport Authority purchased TAC Air's service contract and local assets for $12.375 million, $10 million of which will be financed through bonds, and neither the city nor the county has any financial liability.