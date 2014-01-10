Son charged, dad on the run, after charged with stealing a car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Son charged, dad on the run, after charged with stealing a car

Posted: Updated:
ATHENS, TN (WRCB) -

In Athens, the search continues for a man, police say stole a car off the side of the interstate, then, with help from his son, tried to sell it to a local salvage yard.

The scrap yard operator was able to identify one of them as Adam Bayes.

A woman says her Ford Taurus broke down on I-75 last week.  She parked it on the shoulder, and left to get help.  When she returned, the car was gone.

Bayes reportedly admitted his father, John Lankford asked him if he "wanted to make some money by helping him haul off a junk car."

Bayes is charged with theft, Lankford is being sought on a warrant.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.