UPDATE: Boil water advisory Copperhill/McCaysville area lifted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Boil water advisory Copperhill/McCaysville area lifted

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: The boil advisory for Copperhill and McCaysville has been lifted.

Customers no longer have to boil or conserve their water.


PREVIOUS STORY: The cities of Copperhill, Tennessee and McCaysville, Georgia are under a boil water advisory, until further notice.

Since the water could be contaminated, the CDC recommends bringing it to a rolling boil for at least a minute, before consuming it.

A water restriction was announced there earlier through this weekend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.