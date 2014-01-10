UPDATE: Boil water advisory Copperhill/McCaysville area lifted

UPDATE: The boil advisory for Copperhill and McCaysville has been lifted.

Customers no longer have to boil or conserve their water.



PREVIOUS STORY: The cities of Copperhill, Tennessee and McCaysville, Georgia are under a boil water advisory, until further notice.



Since the water could be contaminated, the CDC recommends bringing it to a rolling boil for at least a minute, before consuming it.



A water restriction was announced there earlier through this weekend.



