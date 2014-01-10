Chattanooga Riverwalk to be temporarily shutdown - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Riverwalk to be temporarily shutdown

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the Riverwalk for several days.

The closed area will extend from The TVA Dam to the Hubert Fry Center, effective Monday, January 13, 2014.

This closing is due to needed maintenance in the area. 

