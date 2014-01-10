Harlem Globetrotter delivers message to local students

A Harlem Globetrotter shared his words of wisdom for 400 kids Friday at the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.

Anthony "Buckets" Blakes has been a Globetrotter for 12 years but today he was the big man on CSLA campus.

"We're role models whether we like it or not so we gotta make sure we teach them the right things," Buckets said.

Buckets brought the "ABCs of Bullying Prevention" program to CSLA, focusing on Action, Bravery and Compassion. This program was designed with the National Campaign to Stop Violence and covers three key ways kids can reduce bullying among their community.

"The kids are our future and if they're scared to learn, how are they supposed to lead us in the future?" he said.

Buckets used the team's signature ball handling skills and humor intertwined with his message about bullies.

"They're very receptive and they take it all in so they can be my little messengers when I leave and have a bullying free learning environment and help the world around them become more intelligent and help the world around them become a better place," he said.

The Harlem Globetrotters have a show at McKenzie Arena Wednesday, January 15 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.