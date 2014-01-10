2014 Golden Globes awarded Sunday night

The 2014 Golden Globes will be presented Sunday night and aired on NBC and Channel 3. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will once again host the awards.

Is one of your favorite movies or actors/actresses among the nominees?

BEST MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA

12 Years a Slave

Captain Phillips

Gravity

Philomena

Rush

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA

Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine)

Sandra Bullock (Gravity)

Judi Denche (Philomena)

(Philomena) Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks)

Kate Winslet (Labor Day)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA

Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)

Idris Elba (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)

Tom Hanks (Captain Phillips)

Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club)

Robert Redford (All is Lost)

BEST MOTION PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

American Hustle

Her

Inside Llewyn Davis

Nebraska

The Wolf of Wall Street

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Amy Adams (American Hustle)

Julie Delpy (Before Midnight)

Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Enough Said)

Meryl Streep (August: Osage County)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTIONPICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christian Bale (American Hustle)

Bruce Dern (Nebraska)

Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street)

Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis)

Davis) Joaquin Phoenix (Her)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Croods

Despicable Me 2

Frozen

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Blue is the Warmest Color

The Great Beauty

The Hunt

The Past

The Wind Rises

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine)

Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle)

Lupita Nyong 'o (12 Years a Slave)

'o (12 Years a Slave) Julia Roberts (August: Osage County)

June Squibb (Nebraska)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips)

Abdi (Captain Phillips) Daniel Brühl (Rush)

Bradley Cooper (American Hustle)

Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave)

Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity)

Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips)

Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave)

Alexander Payne (Nebraska)

David O. Russell (American Hustle)

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Spike Jonze (Her)

Bob Nelson (Nebraska)

Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan (Philomena)

John Ridley (12 Years a Slave)

Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell

(American Hustle)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE

Alex Ebert (All is Lost)

Alex Heffes (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)

(Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) Steven Price (Gravity)

John Williams (The Book Thief)

Hans Zimmer (12 Years a Slave)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE

Atlas (Hunger Games Catching Fire)

Let It Go (Frozen)

Ordinary Love (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)

Please Mr. Kennedy (Inside Llewyn Davis)

Davis) Sweeter Than Fiction (One Chance)

BEST TV SERIES-DRAMA

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

The Good Wife

House of Cards

Masters of Sex

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES-DRAMA

Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)

Kerry Washington (Scandal)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES-DRAMA

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

James Spader (The Blacklist

BEST TV SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Girls

Modern Family

Parks and Recreation

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Zooey Deschanel (New Girl)

Lena Dunham (Girls)

Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Jason Bateman (Arrested Development)

Don Cheadle (House of Lies)

Michael J. Fox (The Michael J. Fox Show)

Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

American Horror Story: Coven

Behind the Candelabra

Dancing on the Edge

Top of the Lake

White Queen

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Helena Bonham Carter (Burton and Taylor)

Rebecca Ferguson (The White Queen)

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Coven)

Helen Mirren (Phil Spector)

Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake)

BEST ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Matt Damon (Behind the Candelabra)

Michael Douglas (Behind the Candelabra)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Dancing on the Edge)

Idris Elba (Luther)

Al Pacino (Phil Spector)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Jacqueline Bissett (Dancing On the Edge)

Janet McTeer (The White Queen)

Hayden Panettiere (Nashville)

Monica Potter (Parenthood)

Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE