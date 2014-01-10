2014 Golden Globes awarded Sunday night

The 2014 Golden Globes will be presented Sunday night and aired on NBC and Channel 3. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will once again host the awards.
Is one of your favorite movies or actors/actresses among the nominees?
BEST MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA
- 12 Years a Slave
- Captain Phillips
- Gravity
- Philomena
- Rush
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA
- Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine)
- Sandra Bullock (Gravity)
- Judi Denche (Philomena)
- Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks)
- Kate Winslet (Labor Day)
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE-DRAMA
- Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave)
- Idris Elba (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)
- Tom Hanks (Captain Phillips)
- Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club)
- Robert Redford (All is Lost)
BEST MOTION PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- American Hustle
- Her
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- Nebraska
- The Wolf of Wall Street
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Amy Adams (American Hustle)
- Julie Delpy (Before Midnight)
- Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Enough Said)
- Meryl Streep (August: Osage County)
BEST ACTOR IN A MOTIONPICTURE-MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Christian Bale (American Hustle)
- Bruce Dern (Nebraska)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (The Wolf of Wall Street)
- Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Her)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- The Croods
- Despicable Me 2
- Frozen
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Blue is the Warmest Color
- The Great Beauty
- The Hunt
- The Past
- The Wind Rises
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE
- Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine)
- Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle)
- Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave)
- Julia Roberts (August: Osage County)
- June Squibb (Nebraska)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE
- Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips)
- Daniel Brühl (Rush)
- Bradley Cooper (American Hustle)
- Michael Fassbender (12 Years a Slave)
- Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club)
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
- Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity)
- Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips)
- Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave)
- Alexander Payne (Nebraska)
- David O. Russell (American Hustle)
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
- Spike Jonze (Her)
- Bob Nelson (Nebraska)
- Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan (Philomena)
- John Ridley (12 Years a Slave)
- Eric Warren Singer and David O. Russell
- (American Hustle)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE
- Alex Ebert (All is Lost)
- Alex Heffes (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)
- Steven Price (Gravity)
- John Williams (The Book Thief)
- Hans Zimmer (12 Years a Slave)
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE
- Atlas (Hunger Games Catching Fire)
- Let It Go (Frozen)
- Ordinary Love (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom)
- Please Mr. Kennedy (Inside Llewyn Davis)
- Sweeter Than Fiction (One Chance)
BEST TV SERIES-DRAMA
- Breaking Bad
- Downton Abbey
- The Good Wife
- House of Cards
- Masters of Sex
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES-DRAMA
- Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife)
- Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
- Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black)
- Kerry Washington (Scandal)
- Robin Wright (House of Cards)
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES-DRAMA
- Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad)
- Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
- Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex)
- Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
-
James Spader (The Blacklist
BEST TV SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- The Big Bang Theory
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Girls
- Modern Family
- Parks and Recreation
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Zooey Deschanel (New Girl)
- Lena Dunham (Girls)
- Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
- Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation)
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES-MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Jason Bateman (Arrested Development)
- Don Cheadle (House of Lies)
- Michael J. Fox (The Michael J. Fox Show)
- Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
- Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES
- American Horror Story: Coven
- Behind the Candelabra
- Dancing on the Edge
- Top of the Lake
- White Queen
BEST ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Helena Bonham Carter (Burton and Taylor)
- Rebecca Ferguson (The White Queen)
- Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Coven)
- Helen Mirren (Phil Spector)
- Elisabeth Moss (Top of the Lake)
BEST ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Matt Damon (Behind the Candelabra)
- Michael Douglas (Behind the Candelabra)
- Chiwetel Ejiofor (Dancing on the Edge)
- Idris Elba (Luther)
- Al Pacino (Phil Spector)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Jacqueline Bissett (Dancing On the Edge)
- Janet McTeer (The White Queen)
- Hayden Panettiere (Nashville)
- Monica Potter (Parenthood)
- Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE
- Josh Charles (The Good Wife)
- Rob Lowe (Behind the Candelabra)
- Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)
- Corey Stoll (House of Cards)
-
Jon Voight (Ray Donovan