Neighborhood at focus of baby search cordoned off with crime scene tape

MEMPHIS, TN -(WMC-TV) - The mother of a 7-week-old reported missing Thursday is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

According to the affidavit of complaint, Andrea Walker, 33, left her 7-week-old baby, Aniston, and a 3-year-old home alone while she took her 5-year-old son to school.





Police say she returned home 30 minutes later and the baby was missing. She said the house was locked and there was no sign of a break-in. Two others have a key.



