Neighborhood at focus of baby search cordoned off with crime - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Neighborhood at focus of baby search cordoned off with crime scene tape

Posted: Updated:

MEMPHIS, TN -(WMC-TV) - The mother of a 7-week-old reported missing Thursday is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

According to the affidavit of complaint, Andrea Walker, 33, left her 7-week-old baby, Aniston, and a 3-year-old home alone while she took her 5-year-old son to school.  

Police say she returned home 30 minutes later and the baby was missing. She said the house was locked and there was no sign of a break-in.  Two others have a key.

According to police, Walker called Aniston's father, who then called police to report the baby missing.

Before police arrived, Walker reportedly left the 3-year-old alone again as she went looking for the infant.

Read more at WMC
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.