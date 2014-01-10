Children born in 2014 may never know or use these items - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Children born in 2014 may never know or use these items

A new list out today shows what children born in 2014 may never know or use.

1. The post office. Instead of email, someone used to come all the way to your house just to drop a bunch of ads into a box on the front porch. This service was a big money loser.

2. Parking meters. There was a time when you had to pay for parking by putting coins into a little steel box on a pole.

3. Bank tellers. People used to visit a bank branch to make deposits and withdrawals. What a lot of effort expended on something that can be done digitally in mere seconds with no travel involved.

4. Paper statements. Trees used to give their lives so that those who refused to go digital could get bills and other statements in the mail. (See No. 1)

