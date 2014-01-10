Cleveland has new Police Chief

The city of Cleveland has a new Police Chief.

Chief David Bishop was appointed Chief by Cleveland's City Manager. Bishop is a 30-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department. He has held many different positions while with the Cleveland Police.

Throughout his career he has earned numerous awards and in 2000 Bishop graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy #200.

Bishop holds an Associate of Science Degree in Criminal Justice.

Chief Bishop's Oath of Office will be administered by Mayor Rowland, Monday, January 13th at 3:00p.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Building.

