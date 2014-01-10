UPDATE: Victim identified in head on collision - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Victim identified in head on collision

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

A head-on collision claimed the life of one person in Bradley County Thursday night.

First responders arrived at the 33-hundred block of Spring Place Road around 5:00 p.m.

Officials say a Toyota Camry crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Kia van head on. The drive of the Camry, Kim Thompson, 53, of Cleveland, was killed.

The driver of the van suffered a leg injury and was treated at SkyRidge Medical.

The accident was cleared by 9:00p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

