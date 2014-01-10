Former Vol's coach Pat Summit up for Congressional Gold Medal

Nine U.S. senators have introduced legislation that would award former University of Tennessee girls' basketball coach Pat Summitt the Congressional Gold Medal.



The legislation is by Representative John J. Duncan, Jr., and among the senators who support it are Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.



"Tennesseans could not be more proud of Pat Summitt. What we have valued in her for so long is her remarkable skill, as well as her strong character; her commitment to the community, to the University of Tennessee and to the players; and her love of the game, which changed women's basketball forever," says Alexander, a former president of the University of Tennessee.



"The Congressional Gold Medal is awarded to America's most distinguished citizens, and there is perhaps no one in America who has made a more indelible mark on their profession and in their community than Pat Summitt. She set a historic record of achievement in her 38 years as head coach of the Lady Vols, an achievement that is only surpassed by her positive impact on the lives of the women she's coached. No longer on the sidelines, Coach Summitt has taken her enthusiasm to pursue a new crusade: supporting Alzheimer's awareness. She is most deserving of this honor, and we are grateful as Tennesseans for the lasting impact she has had on our state and our nation," says Corker.



Coach Summitt has already received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.