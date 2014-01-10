Target says stolen info in data breach hit up to 70 million people

The massive credit card heist at Target stores across the country was nearly twice as large as previously revealed, with the retailer saying 70 million customers were hit -- making it one of the largest security breach of its kind.

The company said that as part of its ongoing probe it found that some customer information, apart from the payment card data previously disclosed, was stolen during the data breach. It said this is not a new breach.



The stolen information includes names, mailing addresses, phone numbers or email addresses for up to 70 million individuals.

"I know that it is frustrating for our guests to learn that this information was taken and we are truly sorry they are having to endure this," said Gregg Steinhafel, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Target, in a statement on its website. "I also want our guests to know that understanding and sharing the facts related to this incident is important to me and the entire Target team."

Target said that much of the data stolen is partial, but in situations where Target has an email address, it will attempt to contact the customers affected by the breach and provide them with tips to guard against consumer scams. Target said it won't ask customers for any personal information when it contacts them.

It added that customers will have no liability for the cost of any fraudulent charges. And it will offer one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for all customers who shopped in its stores.