McMinn Co home listed on National Register of Historic Places

The Tennessee Historical Commission has announced eight Tennessee sites have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register of Historic Places is the nation's official list of cultural resources worthy of preservation. It is part of a nationwide program that coordinates and supports efforts to identify, evaluate and protect historic resources. The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.

The M.A. Helm House located near Riceville, McMinn County, is an important local example of a transitional design that includes elements of Federal and Greek Revival styles. Designed by the McMinn County building company of Cleage and Crutchfield, the circa 1850 one-and-a-half story brick house's character defining features include paneled wood doors, plaster and heart pine interiors, jib doors, multi-light windows and molded wood trim. The wood porch on the house dates to the early 20th century. Circa 1850 potato house, brick smoke house and spring house still stand on the 50-acre property, as well as several 20th century outbuildings. Helm was a well-known businessman in nearby Athens. He lived in this house until he sold it in1874.

Other Tennessee sites include: