It's time to renew your pet's city license - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

It's time to renew your pet's city license

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

You have until February 1st to avoid a late fee for purchasing a city license for your pet.

Residents living within the city limits of Chattanooga are required to have their pets licensed.

If you pet is found to be without a license by a McKamey Animal Services Officer, Park Ranger, or Chattanooga Police Officer you will be ticketed to city court and fined an additional $20 late fee.

City licenses are effective from January 1 to December 31 during the year of issuance.

To purchase a city license you must provide us with a copy of your pet's rabies vaccination.

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.