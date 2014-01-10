It's time to renew your pet's city license

You have until February 1st to avoid a late fee for purchasing a city license for your pet.

Residents living within the city limits of Chattanooga are required to have their pets licensed.

If you pet is found to be without a license by a McKamey Animal Services Officer, Park Ranger, or Chattanooga Police Officer you will be ticketed to city court and fined an additional $20 late fee.

City licenses are effective from January 1 to December 31 during the year of issuance.

To purchase a city license you must provide us with a copy of your pet's rabies vaccination.