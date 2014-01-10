Walker County buys land to lure industry

Working Together for You

Call it the factory that got away.

In 2002, LG Chem was ready to manufacture countertops in Walker County, Ga., according to Sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell. But the Korean company instead chose Calhoun, Ga., on Interstate 75 about an hour north of Atlanta.

"We lost that, because we didn't have any place to put 'em," Heiskell said. "That's when I started hunting land."

On Thursday, Walker County closed on property that Heiskell has been eyeing all that time: 423 undeveloped acres fronting U.S. Highway 27 in the unincorporated community of Noble that, combined with 40 acres the county already owned, will create space for a 463-acre industrial park.

