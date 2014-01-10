From fires to busted pipes busy time for firefighters

From fires to busted pipes, some firefighters haven't had a break between emergencies in the cold weather.



Over a 24 hour period, officials say Chattanooga firefighters responded to 88 calls. In some cases, they've been forced to work in extremely cold temperatures. They say keeping up with the high volume has been overwhelming at times.



Bruce Garner, Chattanooga Fire Department, "It's been one of the busiest periods ... one call to the next."



State Farm estimates the average insurance claim for water damage from frozen pipes is about 15-thousand dollars.