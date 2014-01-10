Ceiling collapses at Pickle Barrel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ceiling collapses at Pickle Barrel

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Things are warming up, but the cold weather from earlier this week is still causing problems.
Check out the scene at the Pickle Barrel restaurant in downtown Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon.

Employees say it was around lunchtime when the ceiling collapsed due to a frozen sprinkler system, that burst.  They say despite their misfortune, they're making the most of it.

Employees say they hope to have the Pickle Barrel back open within a week.

