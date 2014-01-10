Cloudy today with rain moving in for the weekend

(WRCB) - It's Friday! A little bit of light rain has already passed over us early this morning. More wet weather is expected as the weekend begins.

Friday is mainly a cloudy day, but temperatures remain at/above seasonable levels with highs in the lower to middle 50s in the city. Patchy drizzle or another light shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day stays dry. Chances for showers go up later this evening as a front approaches from the Plains. Overnight stay rather steady near 50.

You'll need an umbrella Saturday as rain sticks around at least until midday, drying out later in the afternoon. Up to an inch of rain may fall in some areas. It's a fast-moving system as clouds clear out Saturday night. Lows fall back to the 30s. The pick day of the weekend is Sunday as sunshine returns and highs reach the middle 50s!

A few showers may come back Monday while Tuesday brings back dry conditions. Look for lows in the 30s and highs in the lower 50s. Some showers yet again may develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday with cooler highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar for your smartphone or tablet. - Nick Austin



For Friday:

8am... Cloudy, 41



Noon... Cloudy, 47

5pm... Showers, 51