Chattanooga Bass Association Announces 2014 Tournament Season

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Association is celebrating its 37th year anniversary of being a non-profit community service organization. Chattanooga Bass Association was founded by community leaders in 1976 and was designed to offer a top quality open fishing circuit to Chattanooga and surrounding areas; while enhancing Chattanooga's economic growth and recreational potential.

"The CBA prides itself in offering an exclusive format that allows anglers of all ages to be able to compete in an organized week-end team tournament. We offer a Youth Division for kids 16 years of age and under that can fish with an adult and compete against other Youth Division teams and also a New Team Division where new teams compete against each other," says CBA Vice-President Tom Kizziah.

The Chattanooga Bass Association tournaments are open to the public and consist of a 12 tournament circuit with Chickamauga, Nick-A-Jack and Watts Bar waters open to competitors. All tournaments are held out of Chester Frost Park for the 2013 season.

This CBA ends its season with the Chattanooga Bass Association Tow Boat U.S. Championship where $10,000.00 will be awarded to the first place team.

2014 Schedule is as follows:

February 22nd

March 15th

April 12th

May 17th

June 7th (Day)

June 28th (Night)

July 12th (Day)

July 26th (Night)

August 9th (Day)

August 23rd (Night)

September 13th

October 4th





----- CLASSIC ------

October 25th and 26th

For more info on fishing the CBA Tournaments visit www.cbatournament.com