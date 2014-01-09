Trial begins in the murder trial of Emmett Jones and Roderick Bates

Testimony began Thursday in the murder trial of two Chattanooga men charged in a 2011 slaying.



Emmett Jones and Roderick Bates are charged with the shooting death of 37-year-old Reginald Clark. Prosecutors allege Jones and Bates entered Clark's Greenwood Drive home after an argument at the Fire and Ice Nightclub a short time before.



Witnesses say the altercation began after Clark complimented a woman, Bate's girlfriend, on her outfit.



Both Bates and Jones are charged with first degree murder, and especially aggravated burglary charges.

According to our partners at the Times Free Press, additional security checkpoints have been put outside the courtroom after alleged witness threats. Judge Barry Steelman expects the trial to last into next week.



