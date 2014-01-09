Missing girl found

Search and rescue teams arrived early Thursday morning to a home on Sam Smith Road in Birchwood after hearing an 11-year-old girl was missing.

A few hours went by before the little girl was seen walking through a wooded area connected to her grandmother's home.



There are a few heart wrenching details that may have caused her to run off. She was previously home schooled and was supposed to start her first day of public school. The girl's grandfather died last month.



Neighbors says, they believe that was the rock in her life who also helped raise her.

The search ended at noon.