McKamey extension funded

An operating agreement has been extended for McKamey Animal Center. The board approved the extension of the current operating agreement offered by Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.



A chairwoman at McKamey says the continued operating agreement is "5-years-old and out of date", but is necessary for the city to "legally" be able to continue paying the shelter.



The McKamey Board has been under scrutiny by the city following public disagreements among board members surrounding financial decisions.



The city doesn't want to move forward with a new operating agreement until the audit is completed.



