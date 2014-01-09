Baby's first steps - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Baby's first steps

There's a proud polar bear mama in Canada.

The Toronto Zoo has released video of a polar bear cub taking its first steps Wednesday.

Judging from the noises he made, he was pretty proud of himself, too.

The little guy was born on November ninth.

He's grown a lot since his birth, when he weighed just one-and-a-half pounds.

