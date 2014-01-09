UPDATE:Hamilton County deputy dismissed from force

A former Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy arrested yesterday had made bail.

Former deputy 33-year-old Willie Greer was arrested after an investigation into a complaint.

The complaint filed, stated that Greer pulled over a driver (female) allegedly speeding on Birchwood Pike, then made the driver perform a sexual act.



An investigation was conducted and led to the termination Greer.

He now faces charges of Aggravated Rape and Official Misconduct.

