SPCA of Bradley County appoints directors

The SPCA of Bradley County appointed two staff leadership positions in the organization. Jack Cooper will serve as shelter director and Beth Foster will serve as development/communications director.



Cooper, who will report to the board and be responsible for overseeing the shelter and animal control, most recently worked as animal services supervisor for the city of East Ridge. He led the shelter there to become the first No Kill, open admission, municipal shelter in Tennessee.

Foster, who will report to the board and be responsible for communications, fundraising and grant writing, worked as an award-winning newspaper editor and reporter for 15 years. Most recently she founded and directed the animal rescue organization Dixie Pet Underground. A lead organizer for Cleveland for a No Kill City, that organization went on to reduce the kill rate at Cleveland Animal Control to less than 5 percent. Foster has Bachelor of Arts degrees in journalism, English and political science.

Cooper will be paid a base salary of $30,000 annually. Foster will be paid a base salary of $6,000 annually with the potential of reaching a $30,000 salary with an incentive package for meeting fundraising/grant writing goals.