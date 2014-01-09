Win a date with George Clooney ... for only $10

By Anna Chan, TODAY



(NBC) - You've probably imagined it hundreds of times: You step out of the limo and walk the red carpet in your finest duds as the cameras snap and flashes blind you — all while you're on the arm of the one and only George Clooney.



Well dream no more, because it could happen. Omaze is offering the chance to win an A-list date night with the "Gravity" star to raise money for the Satellite Sentinel Project, which works to prevent war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan, and also fights against the poaching of elephants. Each individual entry costs $10, but the more you donate, the less each entry costs.



The winner — along with a friend — will be flown to New York. Activities for the Feb. 4 date-night will include going backstage at "Late Show With David Letterman," walking the red carpet at the premiere of the actor's upcoming film "Monuments Men" and attending the after party as VIP guests — all with Clooney at your side.



"Is he up for the ride of his life with two wild women?" Kathie Lee Gifford joked when considering her shot to win the date along with co-host Hoda Kotb on TODAY Thursday.



The actor has been very active in drawing attention to the troubles in Sudan. In 2006, he and his father, retired journalist Nick Clooney, traveled to the nation to make the TV special "A Journey to Darfur" to show the plight of Darfur's refugees and call for action. He has also narrated the documentary "Sand and Sorrow," and appeared in the 2007 documentary "Darfur Now."



Clooney, who the United Nations named as a messenger of peace in 2008, was arrested during a planned protest outside the Sudanese Embassy on March 16, 2012. During the demonstration, the actor gave a speech urging action. "We need immediate humanitarian aid into Sudan before it becomes the worst humanitarian crisis in the world," he said.



To enter the contest, visit Omaze.com.