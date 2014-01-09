AP source: Kiffin being considered by Alabama

Lane Kiffin stands in the hallway Tuesday, Jan 12, 2010 waiting for television stations to kill their live feed of his press conference in Knoxville. News Sentinel photo by Michael Patrick

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Former Southern California coach Lane Kiffin is being considered by Alabama to replace offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because Nussmeier's departure to Michigan was not yet official and the search for his replacement was not being made public.

The person says there is mutual interest between Kiffin and Alabama coach Nick Saban. Kiffin has been out of work since being fired by USC in late September. He spent a week in Tuscaloosa, Ala., last month exchanging ideas with Tide coaches and observing Alabama.

Kiffin runs a pro-style offense that Saban favors.

The 38-year-old was 28-15 in three-plus seasons with USC. He was also head coach at Tennessee and for the Oakland Raiders.

CBSSports.com first reported Kiffin was to meet with Alabama this week about the job.

Kiffin spent six seasons (2001-06) at USC under Pete Carroll as an assistant, including the final two as offensive coordinator. He also called plays during his time as a head coach. He spent one season at Tennessee (2009). He went 7-6 before leaving to replace Carroll with the Trojans and Tennessee fans were outraged by abrupt departure. Alabama plays Tennessee every October.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.