Former South Pittsburg Mayor Mike Killian sentenced in federal court

Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.More
Sheriff Hammond say he's not ready to take the option of teachers carrying a gun on school campuses off the table.More
Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.More
Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.More
Prescription drug use in Tennessee has been widespread for several years but as painkillers become harder to get, addicts are turning to other drugs to fuel their addiction.More
Prescription drug use in Tennessee has been widespread for several years but as painkillers become harder to get, addicts are turning to other drugs to fuel their addiction.More
Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.More
Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.More
The baby was placed with the county's child protective services department.More
The baby was placed with the county's child protective services department.More
An age-old challenge for parents is understanding what their kids are saying to other kids.More
An age-old challenge for parents is understanding what their kids are saying to other kids.More
A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it’s creating confusion and panic.More
A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it’s creating confusion and panic.More
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More