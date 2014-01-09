Red Bank man accused of soliciting 13-year-old girl

A 21-year-old Red Bank man is accused of trying to lure a 13-year-old girl to Northgate Mall after asking her on Facebook to send nude pictures of herself, according to Chattanooga police.



He told the girl he had leukemia and that the pictures would ease the pain.



James Nickolas Renfro, who does not have leukemia, faces charges of solicitation of a minor, evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.



The girl told Renfro that she was only 13-years-old. He persisted in his request for the photos, according to an arrest report. At one point he offered money for photos.



