Red Bank man accused of soliciting 13-year-old girl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Red Bank man accused of soliciting 13-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A 21-year-old Red Bank man is accused of trying to lure a 13-year-old girl to Northgate Mall after asking her on Facebook to send nude pictures of herself, according to Chattanooga police.

He told the girl he had leukemia and that the pictures would ease the pain.

James Nickolas Renfro, who does not have leukemia, faces charges of solicitation of a minor, evading arrest, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The girl told Renfro that she was only 13-years-old. He persisted in his request for the photos, according to an arrest report. At one point he offered money for photos.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.