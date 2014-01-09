Obama ponders limiting NSA access to phone records

AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is
expected to rein in spying on foreign leaders and is considering
restricting National Security Agency access to Americans' phone records,
according to people familiar with a White House review of the
government's surveillance programs.
Obama could unveil his highly anticipated decisions
as early as next week. On Thursday, the president is expected to
discuss his review with congressional lawmakers, while his top lawyer
plans to meet with privacy groups. Representatives from tech companies
are meeting with White House staff on Friday.
The White House says Obama is still collecting information before making final decisions.
Among the changes Obama is expected to announce is
more oversight of the National Intelligence Priorities Framework, a
classified document that ranks U.S. intelligence-gathering priorities
and is used to make decisions on scrutiny of foreign leaders. A
presidential review board has recommended increasing the number of
policy officials who help establish those priorities, and that could
result in limits on surveillance of allies.
Documents released by former National Security
Agency systems analyst Edward Snowden revealed that the U.S. was
monitoring the communications of several friendly foreign leaders,
including German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The revelations outraged
Merkel as well as other leaders, and U.S. officials say the disclosures
have damaged Obama's relations around the world.
Obama and Merkel spoke by phone Wednesday, but U.S. officials would not say whether they discussed the NSA issues.
The president also is said to be considering one of
the review board's most aggressive recommendations, a proposal to strip
the NSA of its ability to store telephone records from millions of
Americans and instead have phone companies or a third party hold the
records. The NSA would be able to access the records only by obtaining
separate court approval for each search, though exceptions could be made
in the case of a national security emergency.
It's unclear whether Obama will ultimately back the proposal or how quickly it could be carried out if he does.
Before making his final decisions, the president
was supposed to receive a separate report from a semi-independent
commission known as the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board,
which was created by Congress. However, that panel's report has been
delayed without explanation until at least late January, meaning it
won't reach the president until after he makes his decisions public.
Members of that oversight board met with Obama on
Wednesday and have briefed other administration officials on some of
their preliminary findings. In a statement, the five-member panel said
its meeting with the president focused on the NSA phone collection
program and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which oversees
the data sweeps.
It's unclear why Obama will announce his
recommendations before receiving the report from the privacy and civil
liberties board. One official familiar with the review process said some
White House officials were puzzled by the board's delay. The report
would still be available to Congress, where legislators are grappling
with several bills aimed at dismantling or preserving the NSA's
authority.
That official and those familiar with the White
House review insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to
discuss the process by name.
Obama also met Wednesday with members of the U.S.
intelligence community, which largely supports keeping the NSA
surveillance programs intact.
Shortly after receiving the review board
recommendations last month, Obama signaled that he could be open to
significant surveillance changes, including to the bulk collecting of
phone records.
"There are ways we can do it, potentially, that
gives people greater assurance that there are checks and balances - that
there's sufficient oversight and sufficient transparency," Obama said
at a Dec. 20 news conference. He added that programs like the bulk
collection "could be redesigned in ways that give you the same
information when you need it without creating these potentials for
abuse."
The president also has backed the idea of adding a
public advocate position to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,
which rules on many of the domestic surveillance decisions. The court
typically hears only from the government as it decides cases, and the
advocate would represent privacy and civil liberties concerns.
That review followed disclosures from Snowden, who
leaked details of several secret government programs. He faces espionage
charges in the U.S., but has been granted temporary asylum in Russia.
While Obama has said he welcomes the review, it's unlikely it would have occurred without Snowden's disclosures.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled
that the NSA's bulk collection program appeared to violate Fourth
Amendment protections against unreasonable searches, but he didn't issue
a preliminary injunction against unreasonable searches because of
expected appeals. Late Wednesday, Justice Department lawyers asked Leon
to halt further proceedings in his court on the NSA case and a second
NSA-related lawsuit until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit hears the government's appeal of his December ruling.
Government lawyers said they were asking for the
judicial stay from Leon because they were concerned that further court
proceedings could jeopardize classified information about the
surveillance program.
Larry Klayman, the conservative lawyer who filed the suit, has said he plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.
