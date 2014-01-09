EYE ON HEALTH: Hip Impingement

Hunter Vinsel has been an avid athlete his entire life. But in his 20's, he started feeling a crippling pain in his hips.



Hunter Vinsel says I figured it was just one of those injuries you battle through, but after a little bit as it was going on, I started realizing something probably wasn't right."



In fact, something was very wrong. Hunter had a condition known as hip impingement. The ball and socket of his hips weren't smooth, causing friction and pain. A condition doctors say is on the rise.



Dr. Tom Ellis, Wexner Medical Center, says If you look at sporting injuries across the board, you're starting to see more and more injuries in younger and younger patients."



Dr. Ellis is an orthopaedic surgeon at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He says symptoms of hip impingement can affect anyone from 16-60. Some cases are genetic. The hip bones can develop rough and jagged edges.



But in some cases, activity may be to blame, especially in children who play only one sport and subject themselves to constant and repetitive motion.



Dr. Ellis says "That has to take a toll on the body. And so we think that there are a certain percentage of the population where they're starting to develop hip problems at an early age because of all the activities they are doing."



By the end of the year there will be 70 thousand surgeries to repair hip condition like this. Double the amount just five years ago.



The good news for Hunter is surgery worked so much so that he's not only back to working out, but recently leased a new apartment, on the third floor.



Hunter says "there is a solution to this. Knowing there is a solution was huge."



(additional information)



During surgery doctors smooth down the jagged edges of the ball and socket joint to help eliminate the pain. Hip impingement is a relatively new diagnosis. Experts say it has only been consistently diagnosed in the last decade or so. If you have chronic hip pain from exercise or crossing your legs or sitting in your car for too long, you might want to speak to your doctor about this condition. If it is diagnosed early, you may be able to avoid surgery.

