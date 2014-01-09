UPDATE: Missing 11 year-old girl returns home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing 11 year-old girl returns home

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The missing 11 year old girl has returned home, walking out of the woods near her house.

 

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are looking for a 11 year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.

The Hamilton County Special Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) team has been called out to help in the search, which appears to be in the area of Sam Smith Road in Birchwood.

 

The Chattanooga Police Department's non-emergency number is (423) 698-2525.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this story as it develops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.