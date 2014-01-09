UPDATE: Missing 11 year-old girl returns home

UPDATE: The missing 11 year old girl has returned home, walking out of the woods near her house.



a

Chattanooga Police are looking for11 year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday morning.The Hamilton County Special Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) team has been called out to help in the search, which appears to be in the area of Sam Smith Road in Birchwood.

The Chattanooga Police Department's non-emergency number is (423) 698-2525.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this story as it develops.

