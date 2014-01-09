Haynes, Trucks leaving Allman Brothers Band

Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, the dual lead guitarists for the Allman Brothers Band, have both issued statements that they will be leaving the band this year to concentrate on their own careers.



Haynes, who has been part of the band for 25 years, performs and records as a solo artist and with Gov't Mule. Trucks has been with the band for 15 years and has a solo career as well as co-fronting the Tedeschi Trucks Band with his wife, Susan. That band will perform at the Tivoli Theatre Jan. 21.



Haynes said in his statement, "I joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1989, at age 28, for a reunion tour with no promise or expectations of it going any further. Based on the success of the tour and the uncanny chemistry between the original members and the new members, we decided to continue and see where it all led. Now, here we are, 25 years later, and it has been an amazing experience. I've always said that if I were to join a band that I grew up listening to the ABB would be at the top of that list. The original version of the band was a huge influence on me and I'm sure that the countless hours I spent listening to and studying that music helped shape me as a musician. As proud as I am of being a member of such a legendary band, I'm even more proud of the music that we've made together and of being a part of carrying their original vision into the future."



