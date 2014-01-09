GA regents to review out-of-state tuition waivers

ATLANTA (AP) - State regents say they plan policy changes next month that would allow the board -- rather than state lawmakers -- to make decisions on tuition waivers for out-of-state students at Georgia colleges and universities.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/JJHQ1y) that the regents acknowledged Wednesday that guidelines for out-of-state tuition waivers need to be improved.

In December, a state audit found that the University System of Georgia waived about $106 million in out-of-state tuition during the 2012-2013 school year. Nonresident tuition was almost $9,300 more per semester than in-state tuition at some schools that year.

The audit found that by awarding the waivers, institutions are potentially forgoing that revenue. But the amount of missed money is difficult to determine without knowing whether an out-of-state student would pay the full tuition without the waiver.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

