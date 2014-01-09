Ruby Tuesday reports 2Q loss, to close 30 stores

MARYVILLE, TN (KNOX NEWS) -- Ruby Tuesday CEO JJ Buettgen on Wednesday took ownership of the casual-dining company's disappointing financial results in recent months, but said it was not a reflection of its repositioning strategy.

"People were expecting improvement. We didn't get improvement. We got deterioration. It's on my watch," Buettgen said during an earnings call with analysts. "I own the results. They are what they are. We're trying to make it better."

Buettgen said he should have done a better job of communicating the company's plans, but noted that it was gaining traction through menu changes and improved marketing and promotional efforts.

He pointed to the last two months of the second quarter that ended Dec. 3, which he said improved significantly over the first month.

Read more from our news partner Knox News.

