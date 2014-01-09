High school prank turns deadly

(KFOR) 33-year-old Brad Davis is under arrest for taking a high school prank to a deadly level.



Authorities say he killed his stepfather with an "atomic wedgie."



Investigators say Davis and his 58-year-old stepfather, Denver St. Clair, were drinking together inside the family home a few days before Christmas.



According to the police affidavit, tempers flared when "St. Clair began speaking ill of Davis' mother" and a fight broke out.



Davis claims his stepfather swung first, but the domestic dispute intensified when Davis knocked his stepfather unconscious, grabbed his underwear and gave him an "atomic wedgie."



"His underwear was pulled up over his head and the elastic band was around his throat," said lt. Jimmy Brewer of the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.



The medical examiner reports the cause of death was a combination of blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.



After the fight, Davis called 911 to report what happened, but police believe he tampered with the crime scene to make it look like he killed St. Clair in self-defense.



"People knew him. And then to be killed like that is just outrageous. I mean, it's just like something you can't even imagine," said Peggy Springer, a concerned resident.



Read more at KFOR's website.

