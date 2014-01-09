Three trampoline jump parks coming to Chattanooga

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's — Meagan Reaves during her twice-weekly aerobics class.



The 21-year-old bounces about six feet in the air in a room where the whole floor is made of square trampolines, connected to form a massive grid. She sometimes runs from one square to the next, jumping from trampoline to trampoline, and even bounces off some trampolines mounted at 60-degree angles on the walls.



"It's a workout, but it doesn't feel like a workout," she said. "We run up the walls and it kind of feels like flying. I feel like a kid when I do it."



Reaves attends Skyrobics classes at the SkyZone Indoor Trampoline Park in Jackson, TN, but Chattanooga residents soon will have a chance to join her in the air. Three trampoline parks are slated to open in the Chattanooga region this year, part of a national wave of bounding growth in an industry that's got millions of Americans bouncing.



