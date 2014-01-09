Three trampoline jump parks coming to Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Three trampoline jump parks coming to Chattanooga

By Shelly Bradbury, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Paul Chattaway his daughter Katie, 9, and son, John, 7, bounce on the trampolines at the JumpJam Trampoline Park in Knoxville. News Sentinel photo Paul Chattaway his daughter Katie, 9, and son, John, 7, bounce on the trampolines at the JumpJam Trampoline Park in Knoxville. News Sentinel photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's — Meagan Reaves during her twice-weekly aerobics class.

The 21-year-old bounces about six feet in the air in a room where the whole floor is made of square trampolines, connected to form a massive grid. She sometimes runs from one square to the next, jumping from trampoline to trampoline, and even bounces off some trampolines mounted at 60-degree angles on the walls.

"It's a workout, but it doesn't feel like a workout," she said. "We run up the walls and it kind of feels like flying. I feel like a kid when I do it."

Reaves attends Skyrobics classes at the SkyZone Indoor Trampoline Park in Jackson, TN, but Chattanooga residents soon will have a chance to join her in the air. Three trampoline parks are slated to open in the Chattanooga region this year, part of a national wave of bounding growth in an industry that's got millions of Americans bouncing.

