Early morning fire in Dade County

TRENTON, GA (WRCB) -

Crews responded to an early morning fire in Dade County.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at a residence on Hartford Lane in Trenton.

Officials on the scene say when firefighters got to the scene. flames were showing from the back of the house.

Firefighters had to cut through security doors on the front of the home which hampered their efforts to get the fire under control quickly.

They were worried the residents were still inside the home, but no one was home.

No word on the amount of damage at this time.

