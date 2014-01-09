Cloudy and warm through Friday, but rain Saturday

Good Thursday. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day, but so will the temperatures.

A weather system to our west is bringing some mixed precipitation to middle and west Tennessee this morning. That weather system will stall to our west which means we will see clouds and light southerly winds ahead of the front. I don't expect any rain with this system... yet.

Highs today will reach 50 degrees. We will stay above freezing tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Even warmer weather will move in Friday with a high of 54.

Saturday, a trough of low pressure will bring rain during the early morning hours, then we will clear out with pleasant weather for the afternoon. The high Saturday should reach the low 60s!

Sunday through the first part of next week will stay nice with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s.

After Saturday, no chance of any significant rainfall.

THURSDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 27

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 39

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 50

