Armed fugitive caught in Sequatchie County

A fugitive is now behind bars after leading officers on a three county chase for several hours Wednesday evening. The armed man was finally busted when he tried to get a Sequatchie County resident to let him in their home.



Police search crews had called it quits for the night due to the darkness around 7 p.m. Then, two hours later, a Sequatchie County resident called 911. Suspect Andrew Shepherd was beating on their door. Now he's behind bars, facing an even longer list of felony charges.



By air and by land, officers spent all evening searching for 31-year-old Andrew Shepherd of Soddy-Daisy.



"This actually originated in Chattanooga. They were attempting to serve some felony warrants," Marion County Sheriff's Office Detective Gene Hargis said.



Shepherd's charges then included theft, leaving the scene, evading police and reckless endangerment. Red Bank Police say he threatened and assaulted an officer just last week.



"The longer you let a subject like this go, it's sort of like a sore. The longer it festers the bigger it gets, so we try to act quickly and get him off the street," Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said.



He and two buddies led officers on a car chase up Suck Creek Road, but tore up the car on rough terrain. His friends were caught, but he took off running into the woods in the Walden's Ridge area with a gun. Officers from Soddy-Daisy, Chattanooga, and Marion and Sequatchie counties jumped into action on the ground, setting up a perimeter. Tennessee Highway Patrol flew in a chopper from Nashville that detects body heat.



"He came up over the bluff up here on what they call Eagle's Nest and we began to track him down the mountain," Sheriff Hitchcock said.



But he had more than an hour head start on the K9's and the trail grew cold, and darkness took over. They called off the search until daylight. Then, around 9 p.m., a Sequatchie County resident called police, saying Shepherd was on their front porch, banging on the door. Sequatchie County deputies picked him up.



Andrew Shepherd will now face a whole new slew of charges for Wednesday's pursuit.