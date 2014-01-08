Sprinkler system stops commercial fire

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at the NWA Plastic Company on Quintas Loop Road Wednesday evening.

When firefighters arrived the investigated and discovered the remains of a fire. It appears that a motor used to power an air compressor overheated causing it to catch on fire. As the fire began to grow, a sprinkler was activated. The activation of the sprinkler extinguished the fire prior to the firefighters' arrival.

No estimate of damages has been given but is expected to be minimal.

