Sprinkler system stops commercial fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at the NWA Plastic Company on Quintas Loop Road Wednesday evening.

When firefighters arrived the investigated and discovered the remains of a fire.  It appears that a motor used to power an air compressor overheated causing it to catch on fire.  As the fire began to grow, a sprinkler was activated.  The activation of the sprinkler extinguished the fire prior to the firefighters' arrival.

No estimate of damages has been given but is expected to be minimal. 

