Chattanooga police investigate two separate shootings

Chattanooga police are investigating two separate shooting that occurred Wednesday.

The first happened around 1:19p.m. on Benton Avenue. Officers found the victim, Edward Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip. Jackson told detectives he did not see the suspect. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.



The second shooting occurred around 2:30p.m. Chattanooga Police were called to Memorial Hospital for a person shot. The victim, Damieon DeShun Cummings was dropped off near suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cummings was taken into surgery for life threatening injuries and is listed as critical at this time.

Both investigation continue. If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, please call the Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.