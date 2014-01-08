Fatal accident on Hwy 41 in Gordon County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fatal accident on Hwy 41 in Gordon County

Posted: Updated:
GORDON COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

One person is dead following an accident on Highway 41 in Gordon County.  

Around 2:30p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a red Toyota Corolla traveling fast in the center turn lane of Highway 41 North.  While the officer was turning around, he saw the Toyota hit a white SUV turning in from Maudlin Road onto Hwy 41N.

The drive of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained as a result of the collision.   The driver of the SUV was transported to Gordon Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this stage in the investigation we are not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of family.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.