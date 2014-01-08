Fatal accident on Hwy 41 in Gordon County

One person is dead following an accident on Highway 41 in Gordon County.

Around 2:30p.m. Wednesday, an officer saw a red Toyota Corolla traveling fast in the center turn lane of Highway 41 North. While the officer was turning around, he saw the Toyota hit a white SUV turning in from Maudlin Road onto Hwy 41N.



The drive of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained as a result of the collision. The driver of the SUV was transported to Gordon Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this stage in the investigation we are not releasing the name of the deceased pending notification of family.