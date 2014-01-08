Man injured in flash fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man injured in flash fire

Posted: Updated:

A man receives a flash burn when his kerosene heater explodes.  It happened on Rocky Branch Road around 10:15a.m. Thursday.

When Hamilton County deputies arrived they saw the homeowner trying to drag the heater out of the garage into the driveway away from the home. A deputy used a fire extinguisher in his car to put out the flames.

No one else was injured.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.