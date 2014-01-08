McMinn County man charged with assaulting dentist

A McMinn County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a local dentist.



67-year-old George Lasher is charged with aggravated assault. Police say he became upset after being told he couldn't pay a 15-dollar co-pay with a check.



After walking out without paying, Dr. Charles Pesce followed lasher to his car when things begin to escalate. Police say Lasher punched Pesce in the face, then hit him with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.



Lasher was later arrested and booked in the McMinn County jail. He's since been released on a 10-thousand dollar bond.



Pesce refused medical treatment.



